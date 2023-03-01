Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $265.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $234.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

