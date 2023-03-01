Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.