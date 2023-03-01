Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.
Whirlpool Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WHR stock opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Whirlpool
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
