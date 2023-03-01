Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.03.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

