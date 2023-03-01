Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 593,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,947. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

