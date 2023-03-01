Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wendy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.66.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $5,434,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

