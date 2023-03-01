Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.66.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 3,521,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,248. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

