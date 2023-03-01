Wells Fargo & Company Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $113.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.63. 2,806,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,788. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,820,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

