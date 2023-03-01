Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Activity

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.30. 17,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

