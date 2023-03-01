Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

