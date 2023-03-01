Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

AMD traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,752,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.