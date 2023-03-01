Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. 64,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,461. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

