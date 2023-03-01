Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Argus increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

