Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

