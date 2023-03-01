WAXE Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $253,129.43 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $87.27 or 0.00370662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

