Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 5.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Waldencast Stock Down 4.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
