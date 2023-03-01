Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 5.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Waldencast Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waldencast Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

