VRES Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.00 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $97.00 million and $104.74 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VRES has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00041578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00218578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,429.68 or 1.00074859 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0383178 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,746.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.