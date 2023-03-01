VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

Shares of VSL stock opened at GBX 83.86 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.52. The company has a current ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.53 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £233.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,047.50 and a beta of 0.63.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

