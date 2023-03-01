Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in February

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.26) to €13.60 ($14.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.30 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Vivendi Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIVHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 13,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

