Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $268,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,939 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,347 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,784. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $410.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

