VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,875,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $2,832,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

VICI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

