ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, an increase of 2,880.0% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ViaDerma Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VDRM traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,190,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01. ViaDerma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

