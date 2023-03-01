ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, an increase of 2,880.0% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ViaDerma Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VDRM traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,190,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01. ViaDerma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.
About ViaDerma
