Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $10.33 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $31,178.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00407054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00089659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00652846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00571118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00177723 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,214,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

