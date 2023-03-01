Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.78 million. Verra Mobility also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.21. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

