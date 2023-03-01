Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.78 million. Verra Mobility also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.21. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

