Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,461,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012,265 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $359,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 10,384,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,956,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.