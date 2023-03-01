Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Veritiv stock opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

