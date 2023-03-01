Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.11 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00422348 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,763.47 or 0.28547961 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02193571 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

