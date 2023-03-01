Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $52.44 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Velas has a market cap of $52.44 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00074217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00053288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025128 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,419,938,258 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,938,253 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

