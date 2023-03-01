Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.33-$4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $166.13. 2,025,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,452. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.96.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

