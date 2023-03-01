Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,457 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. 723,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.