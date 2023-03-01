VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179,614 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $36,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. 527,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

