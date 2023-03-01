VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:FLOT)

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

