Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 4,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Valneva Stock Up 7.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.