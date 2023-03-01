Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 4,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

