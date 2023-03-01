UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $4.39 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

