US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:USFD opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.
In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
