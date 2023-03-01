Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Up 6.9%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Urbanfund Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$48.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

