Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stephens

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $155.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.