Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stephens

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $155.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.
UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.
Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
