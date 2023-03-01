Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 32,238 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 7,948,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,215,866. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Unity Software

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

