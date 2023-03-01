Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.
Uniti Group Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,587. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
