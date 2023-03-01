Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,587. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Uniti Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

