United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading 1.6% Higher

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.84. 163,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 200,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 195,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 361,111.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.