United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.