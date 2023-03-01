United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

