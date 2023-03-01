United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of GXO Logistics worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18,283.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 313,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 549.6% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 244,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 206,726 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 21,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

