United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,220. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

