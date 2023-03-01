United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS EFAV traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 306,601 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

