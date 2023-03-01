United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

LRCX traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

