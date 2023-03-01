UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lowered its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 681,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $5,653,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 12,983.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 316,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Trading Down 5.8 %

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 668,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -160.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $30,955 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.