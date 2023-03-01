Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 5.44% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $158,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 164,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

