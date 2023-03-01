UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UFP Industries by 78.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of UFPI traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. 102,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Articles

