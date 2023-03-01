UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.
UDR Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
