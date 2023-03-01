UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

