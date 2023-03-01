Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.33

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 38711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Udemy Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 268,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $88,550.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,751,696.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,558 shares of company stock worth $7,946,288. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Udemy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter worth $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Udemy by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

